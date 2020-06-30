Gossip

Estas son las películas y series que estrena Netflix en julio y también las que se van

Un sin fin de géneros son los que ofrece, desde producciones para los más pequeños de la casa, hasta aquellos amantes del terror...

Foto: @Netflixmx

Nayeli Párraga | El Sol de México

Como cada mes, Netflix sorprende a sus usuarios con nuevos títulos de películas y series. Un sin fin de géneros son los que ofrece, desde producciones dirigidos a los más pequeños de la casa, hasta aquellos amantes del terror, o a quienes les encanta vivir un romance de ensueño.

Y como ya mañana comienza julio, la plataforma de streaming dio a conocer aquellos estrenos que preparó para este mes.

1 de julio

  • #AnneFrank: Parallel Stories
  • A Bridge Too Far
  • A Thousand Words
  • A Touch of Green, primera temporada
  • A Walk to Remember
  • Abby Hatcher – Primera temporada
  • Airplane!
  • Ali
  • Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
  • Charlotte’s Web
  • Clash of the Titans (1981)
  • Cleo & Cuquin – Segunda temporada
  • Cloud Atlas
  • David Foster: Off the Record
  • Definitely, Maybe
  • Delta Farce
  • Donnie Brasco
  • Double Jeopardy
  • Fiddler on the Roof
  • Frida
  • I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
  • Killing Hasselhoff
  • Kingdom – Temporadas 1-3
  • Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
  • Mean Streets
  • Million Dollar Baby
  • Paranormal Activity
  • Red Riding Hood (2011)
  • Schindler’s List
  • Sleepless in Seattle
  • Sleepy Hollow
  • Spaceballs
  • Splice
  • Stand and Deliver
  • Stardust
  • Starsky & Hutch
  • Sucker Punch
  • Swordfish
  • The Art of War
  • The Devil’s Advocate
  • The F**k-It List
  • The Firm
  • The Karate Kid
  • The Karate Kid Part II
  • The Karate Kid Part III
  • The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
  • The Town
  • The Witches
  • This Christmas
  • Total Recall (1990)
  • TroTro
  • Winchester
  • Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt – Segunda temporada
  • Deadwind – Segunda temporada
  • Say I Do
  • Under the Riccione Sun
  • Unsolved Mysteries

2 de julio

  • Warrior Nun
  • Thiago Ventura: Pokas

3 de julio

  • The Baby-Sitters Club
  • Cable Girls- Final de la segunda temporada (Parte 2)
  • Desperados
  • JU-ON: Origins
  • Southern Survival

5 de julio

  • ONLY

6 de julio

  • A Kid from Coney Island

7 de julio

  • Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

8 de julio

  • The Long Dumb Road
  • Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado
  • Stateless – Primera temporada
  • What Is Love?
  • Yu-Gi-Oh!- Primera temporada

9 de julio

  • Japan Sinks: 2020
  • The Protector – Cuarta temporada

10 de julio

  • The Claudia Kishi Club
  • Down to Earth with Zac Efron
  • The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space
  • Dating Around: Brazil
  • The Old Guard
  • The Twelve

14 de julio

  • The Business of Drugs
  • On est ensemble (We Are One)
  • Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser

15 de julio

  • Dark Desire
  • Gli Infedeli (The Players)
  • Skin Decisions: Before and After
  • Sunny Bunnies – Temporadas 1-2

16 de julio

  • Fatal Affair
  • Indian Matchmaking
  • MILF
  • Pride and Prejudice (2005)

17 de julio

  • Boca a Boca (Kissing Game)
  • Cursed
  • Funan

18 de julio

  • Gigantosaurus – Primera temporada
  • The Notebook

19 de julio

  • The Last Dance

20 de julio

  • Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love
  • How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) – Segunda temporada
  • Ip Man 4: The Finale
  • Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking
  • Street Food: Latin America

22 de julio

  • 61
  • Fear City: New York vs The Mafia
  • Love on the Spectrum
  • Norsemen – Tercera temporada
  • The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion
  • Signs
  • Spotlight

23 de julio

  • The Larva Island Movie

24 de julio

  • A Cantar (Sing On! Spain)
  • Animal Crackers
  • Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing
  • In the Dark – Segunda temporada
  • The Kissing Booth 2
  • Ofrenda a la tormenta

26 de julio

  • Banana Split
  • Shameless – Décima temporada

28 de julio

  • Jeopardy!, Collection 6
  • Last Chance U: Lany

29 de julio

  • The Hater
  • Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons – Cuarta temporada

30 de julio

  • Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie
  • Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy — Netflix Anime

31 de julio

  • Get Even
  • Latte and the Magic Waterstone
  • Seriously Single
  • The Speed Cubers
  • Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet
  • The Umbrella Academy – Segunda temporada
  • Vis a Vis: El Oasis (Locked Up)

Las que se van

Sin embargo, con la llegada de estos nuevos títulos, también otros tantos desaparecen de la plataforma, así que antes de que esto suceda, ponle "play" a Netflix y disfruta de las películas y series que ya no estarán:

4 de julio

  • Blue Valentine

5 de julio

  • The Fosters: emporadas 1-5
  • The Iron Lady

8 de julio

  • Solo: A Star Wars Story

9 de julio

  • 47 Meters Down

11 de julio

  • A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III
  • The Adderall Diaries
  • Enemy
  • Ginger & Rosa
  • Locke
  • The Spectacular Now
  • Under the Skin

12 de julio

  • Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

15 de julio

  • Forks Over Knives

18 de julio

  • A Most Violent Year
  • Laggies
  • Life After Beth
  • Obvious Child
  • Room
  • Tusk

21 de julio

  • Bolt
  • Inglourious Basterds

25 de julio

  • Dark Places
  • Ex Machina
  • Mississippi Grind

26 de julio

  • Country Strong

28 de julio

  • Ant-Man and the Wasp
  • Her

29 de julio

  • The Incredibles 2

Los increíbles 2

31 de julio

  • Back to the Future
  • Back to the Future Part II
  • Back to the Future Part III
  • Can’t Hardly Wait
  • Casper
  • Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
  • Chernobyl Diaries
  • E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
  • Freedom Writers
  • Godzilla
  • Guess Who
  • Hancock
  • Hitch
  • Jarhead
  • Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
  • Jarhead 3: The Siege
  • Open Season
  • QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 1
  • Resident Evil: Extinction
  • Romeo Must Die
  • Salt
  • Scary Movie 2
  • Searching for Sugar Man
  • Sex and the City 2
  • Stuart Little
  • The Edge of Seventeen
  • The Interview
  • The Pianist
  • The Pursuit of Happyness
  • Twister
  • Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

