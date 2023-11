Sheynnis Palacios, de Nicaragua, hace historia al ganar Miss Universo 2023

The FINAL delegate to enter the TOP 3 is NICARAGUA!! 🥳👏 @Sheynnispalacios_of #72ndMISSUNIVERSE #MissUniverse2023 @TheRokuChannel pic.twitter.com/tTeJgXGlep

We're kicking off the swimsuit portion of the competition with Nicaragua @Sheynnispalacios_of in her @RubinSinger swimsuit!



Click the link to pre-order your own limited supply, Miss Universe by Rubin Singer design! https://t.co/N274a0ufxM#72ndMISSUNIVERSE #MissUniverse2023 pic.twitter.com/v8sFH5xTVy