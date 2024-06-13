:::aprueban solicitud de indulto a Sanjuana Maldonado:::

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="es" dir="ltr">Integrantes de las Comisiones de Justicia y Gobernación del <a href="https://twitter.com/CongresoEdoSLP?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CongresoEdoSLP</a>, APRUEBAN EL DICTAMEN A FAVOR DEL INDULTO PARA SANJUANA MALDONADO. En próximos días se votará en sesión plenaria, en la que se podría regresar la libertad a Sanjuana. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SanjuanaLibre?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SanjuanaLibre</a> <a href="https://t.co/qXOxMr7mfW">pic.twitter.com/qXOxMr7mfW</a></p>— Perteneces (@PertenecesAC) <a href="https://twitter.com/PertenecesAC/status/1801318115071979927?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 13, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
