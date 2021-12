Muere Betty White, legendaria actriz de The Golden Girls

RIP Betty White 🤎🧡 pic.twitter.com/kh49kPH7AB — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 31, 2021

Betty White brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans. She’s a cultural icon who will be sorely missed. Jill and I are thinking of her family and all those who loved her this New Year’s Eve. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 31, 2021

She made us laugh. Thank you Betty White. RIP. pic.twitter.com/d6XeLrlnm1 — Pete Souza (@PeteSouza) December 31, 2021

As if 2021 wasn’t bad enough. Rest In Peace, Queen Betty White. pic.twitter.com/BfxwP31km0 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 31, 2021

In 1974, I was an obscure opening act for Linda Ronstadt at the Troubadour in Los Angeles. Passing through the lobby before the show, I saw Betty White and her husband Allen Ludden waiting in line. — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) December 31, 2021

Betty White was an icon, a legend, and consistently found a way to be the moment over her nearly 70 year career.



A trailblazer. An original. And a truly kind soul. May she be forever surrounded by four-legged animals in heaven. pic.twitter.com/agiNKiSY7O — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) December 31, 2021

Betty White: First Lady Of Television — and our hearts. Rest in Peace ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AInUQ80HHn — Netflix (@netflix) December 31, 2021

RIP Betty White. Thank you for being a friend… pic.twitter.com/6fd8rs9FLh — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 31, 2021